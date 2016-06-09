Top Stories: Baltimore Officer On Trial; Confederate Flag Stained Glass Removal

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trial To Start For Another Police Officer Charged In Freddie Gray Case.

-- National Cathedral Will Remove Confederate Flag Stained Glass Windows.

And here are more early headlines:

Sanders To Meet Obama, Has Vowed To Stay In Presidential Race. ( CNN))

Detroit Schools Rescue Plan Goes To Michigan Governor. ( Detroit News)

Arizona Fire Grows Near Site Of Deadly 2013 Blaze. ( NBC)

Five Michigan Cyclists Killed By Pickup Truck Are Identified. ( UPI)

Kasich Signs Law Legalizing Marijuana In Ohio. ( Cincinnati Enquirer)

Car Bombings In Baghdad Kill At Least 22. ( Guardian)

Police Arrest Suspected Organ Traffickers In India. ( Telegraph)

Thailand's King Celebrates 70 Years On The Throne. ( Independent)

