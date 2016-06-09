Top Stories: Baltimore Officer On Trial; Confederate Flag Stained Glass Removal
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trial To Start For Another Police Officer Charged In Freddie Gray Case.
-- National Cathedral Will Remove Confederate Flag Stained Glass Windows.
And here are more early headlines:
Sanders To Meet Obama, Has Vowed To Stay In Presidential Race. ( CNN))
Detroit Schools Rescue Plan Goes To Michigan Governor. ( Detroit News)
Arizona Fire Grows Near Site Of Deadly 2013 Blaze. ( NBC)
Five Michigan Cyclists Killed By Pickup Truck Are Identified. ( UPI)
Kasich Signs Law Legalizing Marijuana In Ohio. ( Cincinnati Enquirer)
Car Bombings In Baghdad Kill At Least 22. ( Guardian)
Police Arrest Suspected Organ Traffickers In India. ( Telegraph)
Thailand's King Celebrates 70 Years On The Throne. ( Independent)
