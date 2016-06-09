© 2020 WFAE
While Shepherd Sleeps, Sheep Overrun Spanish City

Published June 9, 2016 at 6:44 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Ever wonder what a rogue flock of sheep sounds like?

(SOUNDBITE OF COWBELL)

KELLY: Of course you have. They're surprisingly quiet. Too quiet, in fact, to wake up the shepherd who was supposed to be minding them. That wooly throng was a reportedly a thousand strong when it flooded the streets of Huesca, a city in Spain. Police rounded them up, delivered them back to the shepherd before he even knew they were missing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

