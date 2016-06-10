Top Stories: Puerto Rico Debt Bill; The U.K.'s 'Brexit' Vote

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- House Approves Bipartisan Bill To Address Puerto Rico's Debt Crisis.

-- Circle June 23. A Vote that Day In The U.K. Could Affect Your Wallet.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Obama OK's Increased U.S. Military Assistance In Afghanistan. ( Reuters)

Sanders Rallies Supporters In D.C. After Obama Backs Clinton. ( UPI)

Charleston Shooting Suspect Seeks Trial By Federal Judge. ( USA Today)

Kuczynski Claims Peru Presidential Victory. ( New York Times)

France On High Security For Euro 2016 Soccer Tournament. ( CBS)

First Of 2 Services Held For Muhammad Ali. ( WFPL)

Israel Bans All Palestinians From Entering The Country. ( Guardian)

Britain Marks Queen Elizabeth's 90th Birthday (Again). ( CNN)

