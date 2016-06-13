Top Stories: The Latest On The Orlando Mass Shooting

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Orlando Sees Worst Mass Shooting On U.S. Soil: What We Know Monday.

-- 'That Could Have Been Me': A Change Of Plans Spared These Orlando Residents.

-- Microsoft To Buy LinkedIn For $26.2 Billion In Cash.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korean Ferry In Deadly 2014 Sinking Being Raised. ( BBC)

South Korea Claims North Korea Hacked Into Documents. ( Korea Times)

Former Ohio Republican Senator George Voinovich Dies. ( Cleveland.com)

Thousands Of Civilians Escape Fallujah As ISIS And Iraq Battle. ( Reuters)

Eritrea Claims Ethiopia Attacked Its Southern Border. ( Bloomberg)

80,000 Refugees From ISIS In Cameroon To Return To Nigeria. ( AllAfrica.com)

England, Russia Face Ejection From Euro 2016 For Fan Violence. ( Telegraph)

NBA Finals Game 5 Tonight; Warriors' Green Suspended 1 Game. ( ESPN)

