Obama Pushes Against Criticism For Not Using The Term 'Radical Islamic Terrorism'

Published June 14, 2016 at 2:05 PM EDT
President Barack Obama (C) speaks on the Orlando shooting at the Treasury Department while Attorney General Loretta Lynch (L), Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (C-L), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford (C-R) and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (R) look on, on June 14, 2016 in Washington, DC. Obama directly attacked Donald Trump's proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)
President Barack Obama, during remarks at the Treasury Department, pushed back against criticism for not using the term “radical Islamic terrorism” and touched on gun control and the fight against ISIS.

Obama did not use Trump’s, but said, “”Are we going to start treating all Muslim-Americans differently? Are we going to start subjecting them to special surveillance? Are we going to start discriminating them because of their faith? We’ve heard these suggestions during the course of this campaign.”

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Scott Horsley, White House correspondent for NPR.

Guest

Scott Horsley, White House correspondent for NPR. He tweets  @HorsleyScott.

