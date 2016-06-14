Obama Pushes Against Criticism For Not Using The Term 'Radical Islamic Terrorism'

President Barack Obama, during remarks at the Treasury Department, pushed back against criticism for not using the term “radical Islamic terrorism” and touched on gun control and the fight against ISIS.

Obama did not use Trump’s, but said, “”Are we going to start treating all Muslim-Americans differently? Are we going to start subjecting them to special surveillance? Are we going to start discriminating them because of their faith? We’ve heard these suggestions during the course of this campaign.”

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Scott Horsley, White House correspondent for NPR.

