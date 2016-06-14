© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando's LGBT Bars Respond Differently To Pulse Massacre

By Kirk Siegler
Kirk Siegler
Published June 14, 2016 at 4:30 PM EDT

The Orlando shootings sent a wave of shock across the city that is known as a premier destination for gay nightlife. Pulse is one of about a dozen gay bars and nightclubs. Some clubs closed temporarily at the request of police while safety protocols are revised; others are hiring armed security guards and remaining open.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: June 20, 2016 at 12:00 AM EDT
We incorrectly give Brandon Llewellyn's first name as Brian.
Kirk Siegler
Kirk Siegler reports for NPR, based out of NPR West in California.
See stories by Kirk Siegler
Kirk Siegler
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.