Top Stories: Latest On Orlando Shooting; Clinton And Sanders Meet
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Investigators Probe Why More Wasn't Done About Shooter's Red Flags.
-- Clinton, Sanders Discuss Party Unity, Path Forward Against Trump.
-- Alligator Grabs 2-Year-Old Near Disney's Grand Floridian Resort.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama To Meet Dalai Lama, Over Chinese Objections. ( Reuters)
Under Court Order, Kansas To Register Voters For Federal Election. ( AP)
$2 Million Bond For Man With Weapons Near L.A. Gay Pride Parade. ( KPCC)
Federal Reserve Concludes Two Day Meeting Today. ( Guardian)
Kerry, Iran Foreign Minister Discuss Sanctions Relief. ( AP)
Southern Baptists Urge Rejection Of Confederate Battle Flag. ( Dallas Morning News)
African American Magazines Ebony, Jet Sold. ( Chicago Tribune)
Victory Parade Today for Stanley Cup Winning Pittsburgh Penguins. ( WPXI)
