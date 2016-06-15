Top Stories: Latest On Orlando Shooting; Clinton And Sanders Meet

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Investigators Probe Why More Wasn't Done About Shooter's Red Flags.

-- Clinton, Sanders Discuss Party Unity, Path Forward Against Trump.

-- Alligator Grabs 2-Year-Old Near Disney's Grand Floridian Resort.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Meet Dalai Lama, Over Chinese Objections. ( Reuters)

Under Court Order, Kansas To Register Voters For Federal Election. ( AP)

$2 Million Bond For Man With Weapons Near L.A. Gay Pride Parade. ( KPCC)

Federal Reserve Concludes Two Day Meeting Today. ( Guardian)

Kerry, Iran Foreign Minister Discuss Sanctions Relief. ( AP)

Southern Baptists Urge Rejection Of Confederate Battle Flag. ( Dallas Morning News)

African American Magazines Ebony, Jet Sold. ( Chicago Tribune)

Victory Parade Today for Stanley Cup Winning Pittsburgh Penguins. ( WPXI)

