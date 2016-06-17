© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Shooting Dominates The Week In Politics

Published June 17, 2016 at 1:07 PM EDT
A state worker unfurls a rainbow flag in front of the Washington state Capitol to prepare it to be raised and then lowered to half-staff to mark last weekend's mass shooting at a central Florida nightclub.Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in Olympia, Wash. A gunman wielding an assault-type rifle and a handgun opened fire inside Pulse, a crowded gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, early Sunday, leaving at least 49 people dead in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
A state worker unfurls a rainbow flag in front of the Washington state Capitol to prepare it to be raised and then lowered to half-staff to mark last weekend's mass shooting at a central Florida nightclub.Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in Olympia, Wash. A gunman wielding an assault-type rifle and a handgun opened fire inside Pulse, a crowded gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, early Sunday, leaving at least 49 people dead in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

This week, presumed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump once again called for a temporary ban on Muslims and suggested President Obama was sympathetic to terrorists. Presumed Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton called Trump’s ideas nonsense, and called for a national assault weapons ban. Her rival Bernie Sanders, in a video message to supporters last night, didn’t concede the race and didn’t endorse Clinton.

CNN’s Juana Summers and ABC’s Rick Klein join Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss where the campaigns are now, on gun control and terrorism.

Hear more of our Orlando shooting coverage

Guests

Juana Summers, CNN politics editor. She tweets  @jmsummers.

Rick Klein, political director at ABC News. He tweets  @RickKlein.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.