'We Didn't Want You To Feel Alone': NPR's Ari Shapiro Recalls Time In Orlando

By Ari Shapiro
Published June 17, 2016 at 5:55 PM EDT
A makeshift memorial for the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting near Orlando Regional Medical Center on June 14 in Florida.
While covering the aftermath of the shooting at Pulse in Orlando, Fla., NPR's Ari Shapiro realized he had gone to the nightclub more than a decade ago.

"We saw you there by yourself and wanted to make sure you were, you know, part of the group," recalls Nathan Jokers, a former Pulse bartender. "We didn't want you to feel alone."

You can listen to their conversation at the audio link above.

All Things Considered
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Consideredgrew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
