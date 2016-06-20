Life-Size Crochet Version Of Bernie Sanders Attends Party Convention

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Democratic Party delegate Donna Burdick says candidate Bernie Sanders is always by her side. At Washington state's Democratic convention this week, she proved it. She arrived carrying a life-sized puppet of the Vermont senator that she had crocheted. The yarn Bernie nailed it - the wild white hair, glasses and a little bird on his shoulder. Although since Burdick crocheted Bernie just from the waist up, she really should have crocheted him a podium. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.