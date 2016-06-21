Top Stories: Senate Turns Back Gun Measures; Trump Fundraising Sags
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Senate Rejects 4 Gun Proposals Inspired By Orlando Attack.
-- Trump's Fundraising Lags Far Behind Clinton's.
And here are more early headlines:
Deadly Heat Wave Grips U.S. Southwest. ( VOA)
Prosecutors Allege Man Wanted To Kill Trump, Grabbed Officer's Gun. ( CNN)
Olympic Officials Review Doping Claims Against Russia. ( AFP )
Australian Paralympic Athlete Mugged In Rio. ( ABC Online)
Venezuelan Opposition Begins Presidential Recall Effort. ( BBC)
Closing Arguments In Latest Baltimore Police Officer Trial. ( Baltimore Sun)
Fighting Reported In Central African Republic Capital. ( Reuters)
Chinese Bank Staffers Spanked By Trainer For Poor Performance. ( South China Morning Post)
Today Is International Yoga Day. ( Times Of India)
