Top Stories: Senate Turns Back Gun Measures; Trump Fundraising Sags

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Senate Rejects 4 Gun Proposals Inspired By Orlando Attack.

-- Trump's Fundraising Lags Far Behind Clinton's.

And here are more early headlines:

Deadly Heat Wave Grips U.S. Southwest. ( VOA)

Prosecutors Allege Man Wanted To Kill Trump, Grabbed Officer's Gun. ( CNN)

Olympic Officials Review Doping Claims Against Russia. ( AFP )

Australian Paralympic Athlete Mugged In Rio. ( ABC Online)

Venezuelan Opposition Begins Presidential Recall Effort. ( BBC)

Closing Arguments In Latest Baltimore Police Officer Trial. ( Baltimore Sun)

Fighting Reported In Central African Republic Capital. ( Reuters)

Chinese Bank Staffers Spanked By Trainer For Poor Performance. ( South China Morning Post)

Today Is International Yoga Day. ( Times Of India)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.