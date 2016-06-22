© 2020 WFAE
House Republicans Announce A Plan To Replace Obamacare

Published June 22, 2016 at 12:52 PM EDT
Republican members of the House of Representatives line up to watch Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) sign legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and to cut off federal funding of Planned Parenthood during an enrollment ceremony in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol January 7, 2016 in Washington, DC. President Barack Obama has promised to veto the bill. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
After six years of effort, House GOP leaders are announcing a new plan today that would replace the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act, if it is repealed. Meanwhile, a new analysis shows that the U.S. will actually spend less on healthcare in the near future than expected.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Julie Rovner, senior correspondent at Kaiser Health News, about where Obamacare stands now.

Julie Rovner, senior correspondent at Kaiser Health News. She tweets @jrovner.

