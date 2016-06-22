Summer Solstice Revelers Snub Usual Go-To Site Stonehenge

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There are few places that shout the arrival of the summer solstice louder than Stonehenge. But this year, there was less shouting going on than in the past. The ancient English religious site with giant standing stones saw attendance drop by more than half. Could have had something to do with the new parking fee and a ban on alcohol. But the Stonehenge general manager said it was bad weather that kept people away, not the alcohol ban. Maybe.