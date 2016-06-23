LGBT Self-Defense Site 'Pink Pistols' Gains Followers After Orlando Massacre
An "LGBT self-defense" website called Pink Pistols run by a disabled woman in Philadelphia has taken off since the Orlando massacre. The group's founder says her Facebook page has quadrupled in likes, and gun instructors all over the country have stepped forward to offer instruction for concealed carry licenses.
Corrected: June 26, 2016 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous Web version of this story incorrectly referred to the founder of the Pink Pistols as a man.