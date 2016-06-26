WATCH: Inauguration Of The $5 Billion Panama Canal Expansion

The inauguration of a long-awaited Panama Canal expansion is underway.

The colorful ceremony celebrating the culmination of this $5 billion project has featured dancing flowers, dragons and a marching band. The first large cargo ship is making its way through the new portion of the waterway.

Tune into the action on this live stream:

The project has the potential to double the Panama Canal's current cargo, as NPR's Carrie Kahn reported. But it has also "weathered cost disputes, serious questions regarding its design and a global slump in international shipping." The project took more than a decade to complete and is opening more than two years behind schedule.

