The University of Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt died early this morning, at age 64, after battling early onset dementia. Summitt’s friend and co-author, the Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young, to talk about Summitt’s life and legacy.

Guest

Sally Jenkins, Washington Post columnist. She tweets @sallyjenx.

