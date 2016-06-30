Top Stories: Johnson Won't Seek UK Leadership; Afghanistan Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Boris Johnson Says He Won't Run For Prime Minister.

-- Taliban-Claimed Attack On Afghan Police Trainees Kills Dozens, Reports Say.

-- Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Bill Clinton Met Amid Email Investigation.

And here are more early headlines:

Turkey Identifies Nationalities Of Istanbul Airport Attackers. ( Reuters)

Obama, Mexican, Canadian Leaders Wrap Up Summit, Discuss Trade. ( Canadian Press)

Puerto Rico Financial Rescue Package Passes Congress. ( USA Today)

Ohio Law Purging Inactive Voters Is Constitutional. ( Reuters)

Alvin Toffler Dies, Authored "Future Shock". ( Los Angeles Times)

Giant Diamond Doesn't Sell At Auction. ( CNBC)

Grizzly Bear Kills Cyclist Near Glacier Park In Montana. ( Flathead Beacon)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.