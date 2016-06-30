Top Stories: Johnson Won't Seek UK Leadership; Afghanistan Attack
-- Boris Johnson Says He Won't Run For Prime Minister.
-- Taliban-Claimed Attack On Afghan Police Trainees Kills Dozens, Reports Say.
-- Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Bill Clinton Met Amid Email Investigation.
Turkey Identifies Nationalities Of Istanbul Airport Attackers. ( Reuters)
Obama, Mexican, Canadian Leaders Wrap Up Summit, Discuss Trade. ( Canadian Press)
Puerto Rico Financial Rescue Package Passes Congress. ( USA Today)
Ohio Law Purging Inactive Voters Is Constitutional. ( Reuters)
Alvin Toffler Dies, Authored "Future Shock". ( Los Angeles Times)
Giant Diamond Doesn't Sell At Auction. ( CNBC)
Grizzly Bear Kills Cyclist Near Glacier Park In Montana. ( Flathead Beacon)
