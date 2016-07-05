Politics Podcast: FBI Director Does Not Recommend Criminal Charges For Clinton

The NPR Politics team is back with a quick take on the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state. FBI Director James Comey did not recommend bringing criminal charges against Clinton but did call the actions of her and her staff "careless." The team discusses what this means for her as she heads into the general election.

On the podcast:

Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson

