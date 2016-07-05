Top Stories: Next Baltimore Police Officer's Trial; PBS's Fireworks Show

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Proceedings To Begin For 4th Baltimore Officer Charged In Freddie Gray's Death.

-- Should PBS Have Shown Old Fireworks Footage In Its July 4th Show?

Trump, Clinton (Joined By Obama) To Campaign In North Carolina. ( WCNC)

Heat Advisories For Central, Southern Plains.()

U.K. Conservative Party Holding 1st Ballot For New Leader.( Guardian)

Very Slow Ballot Counting In Australia Leaves Election Unresolved. ( AP)

Flooding In China Leaves More Than 200 Dead, Missing. ( VOA)

Report: Like The Regime, Syrian Opposition Groups Allegedly Torture. ( Amnesty International)

Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $449 Million: Drawing Is Tonight. ()

Champions Will Compete In Buffalo Kale Eating Contest. ( AP)

