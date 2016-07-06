Middle Class Earners Struggle To Pay Rent In New York City

In the U.S., affordable housing has always been a big concern for poor people.

Now in some of America's biggest cities, "middle class" families can't afford the rent. And that is making affordable housing a more important issue for the elected leaders who run these cities.

As part of the All Things Consideredseries "The New Middle," a look at what it means to be middle class in America today, NPR's Ari Shapiro went to the most expensive city in the country to see what happens when you earn a middle class salary in an upper class town.

Use the audio link above for the full story.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.