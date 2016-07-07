Minnesota Shooting Victim's Mother Says Son Was Killed For Being 'Black In The Wrong Place'

The mother of Philando Castile, who was shot and killed by a police officer after a traffic stop outside Minneapolis Wednesday night, told CNN she had discussed with her son the importance of complying with police. She said her son had been shot in spite of doing everything right.

Speaking to CNN early Thursday, Castile’s mother said she suspected she would never learn the whole truth about her son’s death.

“I think he was just black in the wrong place,” Valerie Castile said, adding that she had underlined to her children that they must do what authorities tell them to do to survive.

“I know my son … we know black people have been killed … I always told them, whatever you do when you get stopped by police, comply, comply, comply.”

