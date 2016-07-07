© 2020 WFAE
Minnesota Shooting Victim's Mother Says Son Was Killed For Being 'Black In The Wrong Place'

Published July 7, 2016 at 1:07 PM EDT

The mother of Philando Castile, who was shot and killed by a police officer after a traffic stop outside Minneapolis Wednesday night, told CNN she had discussed with her son the importance of complying with police. She said her son had been shot in spite of doing everything right.

Speaking to CNN early Thursday, Castile’s mother said she suspected she would never learn the whole truth about her son’s death.

“I think he was just black in the wrong place,” Valerie Castile said, adding that she had underlined to her children that they must do what authorities tell them to do to survive.

“I know my son … we know black people have been killed … I always told them, whatever you do when you get stopped by police, comply, comply, comply.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Frederick Melo, staff reporter at the Saint Paul Pioneer Press.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.

Guest

Frederick Melo, staff reporter at the Saint Paul Pioneer Press. He tweets  @FrederickMelo.

About 200 people gathered outside the Minnesota Governor's Residence in St. Paul, Thursday, July 7, 2016, protesting the fatal shooting of a man by a suburban police officer. Philando Castile was shot in a car Wednesday night in the largely middle-class St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights. (Jeff Baenen/AP)