Bahamas Tells Young Men To Exercise Caution With U.S. Police

The Bahamas is advising its young male citizens traveling to the U.S. to "exercise extreme caution" in their interactions with police, following two recent high-profile police shootings of black men.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration has taken note of the recent tensions in some American cities over shootings of young black males by police officers," the statement reads. "We wish to advise all Bahamians traveling to the US but especially to the affected cities to exercise appropriate caution generally."

Two Middle Eastern countries also warned their citizens about avoiding protests. The island nation of Bahrain urged citizens to "be cautious of protests or crowded areas occurring around the U.S." in a tweet from its embassy.

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates asked citizens to "please stay away from any ongoing or planned demonstrations and protests in cities around the United States." It encouraged citizens to "avoid crowded places when possible," and "exercise particular caution during large festivals or events."

This comes after five police officers were killed in an attack on a protest in Dallas Thursday night. Protesters have rallied in cities around the country since the shooting deaths of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling.

Of course, the U.S. routinely issues travel alerts and warnings for countries facing unrest and violence. You can find a full list from the State Department here. Since the beginning of this month, the U.S. has issued warnings for Bangladesh, Venezuela, Iraq and Mali.

