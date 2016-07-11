Petitioners Aim To Keep Citgo Sign Perched High Above Boston

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an eyesore that's now a landmark. Surely, some people complained decades ago when Citgo Petroleum put a giant sign atop a Boston building. But now that the building is up for sale, people want to save it. You see the sign when the camera tracks home runs at Fenway Park. Marathon runners see it near the finish line. Drivers use it to navigate. And so this week, the Boston Landmarks Commission decides if this giant advertisement deserves historic preservation. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.