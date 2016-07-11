Top Stories: Religious Leaders On Dallas Shooting; U.K. Leadership Contest
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Religious Leaders Address Dallas Ambush During Sunday Services.
-- Theresa May Poised To Become Britain's Next Prime Minister.
And here are more early headlines:
Deadly Violence Increases In South Sudan. ( NBC)
U.S. Defense Secretary In Iraq On Unannounced Visit. ( Reuters)
Islamist Militants Attack Somali Military Base. ( VOA)
U.S. Transfers Guantanamo Inmate To Italy. ( Newsweek)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Suffers Leg Burns On Vacation. ( KPRC)
Solar Plane Departs Spain On Next Stage To Egypt. ( Solar Impulse)
Portugal Beats France For Euro 2016 Soccer Championship. ( Wall Street Journal)
