Avery's Hopes To Quench Thirst For Election Beverages

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The voting has begun. A perennial of American campaigns is competing flavors - ice cream, coffee. And Avery's Beverages in Connecticut has jumped in with Trump Tonic, labeled make America grape again. Avery's manager says it's acidic. Hillary Hooch contains berries, though its exact ingredients, he jokes, are classified. Something new this year - unlabeled sodas for drinkers wanting to write in their presidential choices.