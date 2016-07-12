Top Stories: China Rebuffed On Territorial Claims; Clinton, Sanders Campaign

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Beijing's Claims To South China Sea Are Invalid, International Tribunal Says.

-- Sanders And Clinton To Campaign Together In Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

And here are more early headlines:

Attorney General Lynch To Testify Before House Panel Today. ( Roll Call)

Report Finds San Francisco Police Disproportionately Stop African Americans. ( New York Times)

Venezuela To Seize U.S. Plant Closing Because Of Economic Crisis. ( Guardian)

Escalating Violence In Kashmir Kills At Least 28 People. ( AP)

Amazon Holds Global Prime Day For Online Sales. ( CNN Money)

Report Finds Headlights On Small SUVs Don't Perform Well. ( ABC)

Russian Balloonist Tries To Set Round-The-World Record. ( Perth Now)

Baseball's All-Star Game Lineup For Tonight. ( CBSSports)

