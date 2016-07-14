© 2020 WFAE
Congress Passes Opioid Bill Before Summer Break, But No Action On Zika, Guns

Published July 14, 2016 at 1:06 PM EDT
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Tom Frieden, left, confers with State Department Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Acting Assistant Secretary Judith Garber, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, as they wait to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing on the "Zika in the Western Hemisphere: Risks and response." (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
The Senate passed legislation Wednesday that addresses a nationwide opioid crisis. It expands treatment options and considers addiction a disease instead of a law-enforcement issue.

The measure now goes to President Barack Obama, although Democrats say it isn’t adequately funded. Meanwhile, lawmakers will leave Washington at the end of the week without passing bills on guns or funding for Zika virus treatment.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from NPR’s Susan Davis.

Susan Davis, NPR Congressional reporter. She tweets  @DaviSusan.

