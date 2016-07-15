© 2020 WFAE
How To Make Public Events Safe, Without Going Too Far

Published July 15, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
It's possible to make them safer by adding extra layers of barriers and screening, but those measures also make public spaces less inviting. (Amy West/Flickr)
Big public events present a tough challenge for law enforcement officials. It’s possible to make them safer by adding extra layers of barriers and screening, but those measures also make public spaces less inviting.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Daniel Linskey of the security firm Kroll about seeking a balance between security and openness.

Guest

Daniel Linskey, managing director at Kroll. He tweets @ChiefLinskey.

