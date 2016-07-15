Top Stories: Latest On French Terror Attack; Castile's Driving Record

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- LISTEN: Eyewitness Accounts Of Bastille Day Attack In Nice, France.

-- 'Diving For Their Lives': Terror Along French Riviera Kills At Least 84.

-- The Driving Life And Death Of Philando Castile.

And here are more early headlines:

Tension In Obama Town Hall Meeting On Race And Police. ( USA Today)

Minnesota Man Killed By Police Laid To Rest. ( Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

Funeral Today For Louisiana Man Killed By Police. ( The Advocate)

Kerry Meets With Putin To Discuss Syrian Civil War. ( UPI)

GOP Panel Stops Effort To Free Delegates To Vote For Others Besides Trump. ( Wall Street Journal)

Top U.S. Naval Official To Visit China Next Week. ( Stars and Stripes)

Curfew Imposed In Kashmir, Following New Violence. ( Times Of India)

WATCH: New Zealand Takeout Chef Foils Robber By Ignoring Him. ( Guardian)

