Word Play: N.Y. Airport Sign Spelled Wrong; Puzzle No No

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, with words gone wild this summer. It was only after a photo of a misspelled highway sign went viral did New York transportation officials take it down. Syracuse airport read Sryacuse. And at a German museum, an elderly visitor began filling in a crossword puzzle, not quite solving it before she was stopped. The crossword was, in fact, a 1960s avant-garde work of art. Another no, no - she used a pen, not a pencil. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.