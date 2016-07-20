Wis. Woman Values Grandchildren Photos Over Money

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Norberta Pickett did what so many of us have done. She left something behind in a bathroom. In her case, it was a purse left at the Valley View Mall in La Crosse, Wis., which contained photos of her kids and grandkids. She was crushed. And then she was equally relieved when an employee recovered it. She was so pleased to have her photos back, it was almost an afterthought that the purse also still contained her money - $12,000. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.