Donald Trump Will Headline GOP Convention's Final Night

The fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention is all about the GOP's presidential nominee: Donald J. Trump.

Trump has been a presence every night of the convention. He introduced his wife, Melania, on Monday; briefly addressed delegates via video Tuesday; and helicoptered into Cleveland on Wednesday to appear onstage with vice presidential nominee Mike Pence — and, of course, stare down rogue Republican Ted Cruz.

But Thursday night is Trump's big moment — indeed, one of the biggest moments of his presidential campaign. The big question: Which Trump will show up? The on-message candidate who reads off the teleprompter? Or the Trump who ad-libs, riffs off the crowd, and strays from the campaign's message of choice?

Trump will speak in prime time. He'll be introduced by his daughter Ivanka. Here's the full list of speakers (all times are ET and subject to delays):

7:55 p.m.: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., an early Trump endorser

8:03 p.m.: Joe Arpaio, sheriff of Maricopa County, Ariz. He is known for his controversial efforts to combat illegal immigration ( and is having a bad week).

8:15 p.m.: Fran Tarkenton, a former NFL quarterback who played in three Super Bowls with the Minnesota Vikings

8:21 p.m: Brock Mealer, a motivational speaker

8:34 p.m.: Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

8:41 p.m.: Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, the first woman to serve in the position

8:48 p.m.: Lisa Shin, an optometrist and entrepreneur from New Mexico and a member of the Trump campaign's National Diversity Coalition

9:06 p.m.: Republican Party Chairman Reince Priebus

9:29 p.m.: Silicon Valley venture capitalist Peter Thiel. According to member station KQED, Thiel is expected to tell delegates that he is "proud to be gay." The convention approved a socially conservative platform earlier this week that decried same-sex marriage.

9:41 p.m.: Colony Capital CEO Tom Barrack, who has worked with Trump on real estate investments and served in the Department of the Interior during the Reagan administration.

10:03 p.m.: Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's eldest daughter and one of his closest advisers

10:15 p.m.: GOP presidential nominee Donald Trumptakes the stage. His speech focuses on protecting the United States from threats, both internal and external.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.