Global Beer Merger Betwenn InBev, SABMiller Gets Approval To Move Forward

Published July 21, 2016 at 1:34 PM EDT
Budweiser beer cans are seen at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Florida. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
Two of the biggest beer companies in the world are getting closer to merging. Belgian-based Anheuser-Busch InBev received clearance from the United States Justice Department to take over London-based SABMiller, as long as it meets some specific conditions.

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Curt Nickisch of the Harvard Business Review about the merger.

Read more on this story via the Harvard Business Review.

Guest

Curt Nickisch, senior editor at Harvard Business Review. He tweets @CurtNickisch.

