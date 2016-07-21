© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Have Convention Delegates Viewed Their Time In Cleveland?

Published July 21, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT

The Republican National Convention has received plenty of media coverage, but what has the experience been like for convention delegates?

Here & Now‘s Robin Young met with delegates from New Jersey, Tennessee and California to get their views on how this unpredictable convention has gone.

Hear more of Here & Now‘s coverage from the Republican National Convention.

Follow the Here & Now election road trip on Tumblr.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Charlotte Bergmann, a delegate from Tennessee, stands in the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland during the Republican National Convention. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
/
Charlotte Bergmann, a delegate from Tennessee, stands in the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland during the Republican National Convention. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)

Moriem Noujaim, a Donald Trump supporter from California, holds a sign and a flag outside the Quicken Loans Arena during the Republican National Convention. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
/
Moriem Noujaim, a Donald Trump supporter from California, holds a sign and a flag outside the Quicken Loans Arena during the Republican National Convention. (Robin Young/Here & Now)