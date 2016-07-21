WATCH: One Minute Into GOP Convention Night, 6-Year-Old Heavenly Steals The Show

With two outsize white bows in her hair, 6-year-old Heavenly Joy brought the house down at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland Thursday night. She sang two songs to open the night — "Let There Be Peace On Earth" and "America the Beautiful."

Watch it here via C-SPAN.

Joy is a former contestant on America's Got Talentand the daughter of music producer Rodney Jenkins.

And in case you were wondering, she's not just adorable while singing. When she was on America's Got Talent, host Howard Stern commented that she would make a "terrific Spice Girl" like fellow judge Mel B.

Joy replied "I don't know what that is ... I wasn't born yet."

She immediately trended on Twitter with lots of praise:

But some also felt that featuring a young black girl at the start of the program was pandering to African-Americans, like this tweet from a Donald Trump parody account:

