A Look At Cleveland's Music History, From Screamin' Jay Hawkins To Obnox
It’s been a big week for Cleveland with the Republican National Convention, but the city is used to royalty — rock royalty. The phrase “rock ‘n’ roll” is said to have originated here, from local DJ Alan Freed.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young went to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and spoke with visitors and Meredith Rutledge-Borger, the museum’s associate curator, about Cleveland’s music history.
Rutledge-Borger said the music here has roots in the city’s African-American population that came here on the Underground Railroad and during the Great Migration.
Music From The Segment
Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, “I Put a Spell on You”
Valentinos, “It’s All Over Now”
Pere Ubu, “Final Solution”
Pretenders, “Precious”
Nine Inch Nails, “Hurt”
Array
The Black Keys, “Your Touch”
Obnox, “Slaughter Culture”
Array
More Of Meredith’s Cleveland Music Picks
- Poni-Tails, “Born Too Late”
- Edwin Starr, “Agent Double O Soul”
- O’Jays, “Love Train”
- Tracy Chapman, “Fast Car”
- Bone Thugs N Harmony, “Crossroads”
- Kid Cudi, “Day ‘N’ Nite”
- Archie and the Bunkers, “I’m Not Really Sure What I’m Gonna Do”
Guest
Meredith Rutledge-Borger, associate curator at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
