What Does 'Making America Great Again' Mean To RNC Delegates?

Published July 22, 2016 at 1:20 PM EDT

Donald Trump ended his speech at the Republican National Convention last night with the phrase that has become the central one of his campaign: “Make America great again.”

When people use that phrase, what era are they referring to? Here & Now producer Chris Ballman asked Republican delegates that question outside the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

When you hear "make America great again," what era comes to mind?

Hear more of Here & Now‘s coverage from the Republican National Convention.

Follow the Here & Now election road trip on Tumblr.

Confetti and balloons fall during celebrations after Donald Trump's acceptance speech on the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Thursday, July 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
/
