Pokémon Go Is Everywhere, Even At Foggy Bottom
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, State Department briefings can be long - take Friday's. Reporters spent nearly an hour with State Department spokesman John Kirby, and at least one seemed a little distracted.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
JOHN KIRBY: You're playing the Pokemon thing right there, aren't you?
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: I was just keeping an eye on it.
GREENE: Just keeping an eye on it. Well, Kirby kept going, but his own Pokemon curiosity got the best of him.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
KIRBY: Did you get one?
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: No, the signal is not very good.
KIRBY: I'm sorry about that.
GREENE: Let us know if anyone catches that reporter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.