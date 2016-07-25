Pokémon Go Is Everywhere, Even At Foggy Bottom

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, State Department briefings can be long - take Friday's. Reporters spent nearly an hour with State Department spokesman John Kirby, and at least one seemed a little distracted.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHN KIRBY: You're playing the Pokemon thing right there, aren't you?

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: I was just keeping an eye on it.

GREENE: Just keeping an eye on it. Well, Kirby kept going, but his own Pokemon curiosity got the best of him.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KIRBY: Did you get one?

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: No, the signal is not very good.

KIRBY: I'm sorry about that.

GREENE: Let us know if anyone catches that reporter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.