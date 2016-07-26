© 2020 WFAE
Susan Sarandon Confirms She Really Was Having The Worst Time At The DNC

By Amita Kelly
Published July 26, 2016 at 9:52 PM EDT
Actress Susan Sarandon sits among delegates Monday night of the Democratic National Convention

It's no secret actress Susan Sarandon is not a fan of Hillary Clinton. The vocal Bernie Sanders supporter said earlier this summer that "in a way she's more dangerous" than Donald Trump, especially when it comes to military intervention.

As the Democratic National Convention opened Monday night, a large contingent of Sanders supporters disrupted the night's program with boos and jeers, especially when Clinton's name was spoken.

Sarandon's disdain was clearly visible on her face during the convention, as seen in this GIF that went viral Monday night:

A popular tweet with the GIF was captioned "Susan Sarandon is having literally the worst time at the #DemConvention."

Sarandon responded:

She then followed up that tweet — quote-tweeting a criticism of the DNC, she wrote "I'm out."

It's unclear whether that means she left the convention — like many Sanders supporters did Tuesday night following Clinton's nomination — or the Democratic Party.

