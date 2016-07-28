Seven Stars Farm Organic Yogurt Founder On The Accident That Left Him Paralyzed

Farmers are watching the election closely, looking at issues like immigration which could affect farm labor. Today, a look at the dangers of farming.

According to the International Labor Organization, nearly half of the 335,000 workplace fatalities around the world every year take place in agriculture settings.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with David Griffiths and his wife Edie, founders of Seven Stars Farm Organic Yogurt, about the hay bale accident that left him quadriplegic.

Guests

David and Edie Griffiths, founders of Seven Stars Organic Farm Yogurt in Kimberton, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ Edie Griffiths stands in the barn with Mark and Zeal Dunphy, whose family is taking over Seven Stars Farm. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

/ David Griffiths at his desk at his home in Kimberton, Pennsylvania. Griffiths was left paralyzed after a hay bale accident. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

/ Edie Griffiths stands in the hay barn, where her husband David was injured, on the Seven Stars Farm in Kimberton, Pennsylvania. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

/ Edie Griffiths stands in the cow barn at the Seven Stars Farm in Kimberton, Pennslyvania. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

/ The packaging facility at the Seven Stars Farm in Kimberton, Pennslyvania. (Robin Young/Here & Now)