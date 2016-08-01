Democrats And Republicans: Same Issues, Different Vocabulary

Two weeks of party conventions and back-to-back speeches meant to revel in political ideals also highlighted something else: language.

Derek Thompson of The Atlantic writes that unlike past political cycles, current Republicans and Democrats speak with different sets of vocabulary, even as they discuss the same policy issues.

Democratic phrases like “undocumented workers” and “comprehensive health reform” stand in stark contrast to Republican talk of “illegal aliens” and a “Washington takeover of healthcare.”

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Thompson about the differences and what effect they may have on the average person.

Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

