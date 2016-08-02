© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump: 'Get That Baby Out Of Here'

By Meg Anderson
Published August 2, 2016 at 4:22 PM EDT

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has a history of barring people from his campaign events. He's banned reporters from the Washington Post and anti-Trump protesters are routinely escorted out.

And now a baby joins their ranks outside the perimeters.

At a rally Tuesday in Northern Virginia, Trump asked that a woman with a crying baby "get that baby out of here."

At first, the GOP nominee didn't seem to mind the infant. When its cry interrupted his remarks, he said, "Don't worry about that baby. I love babies."

He went on: "I love babies. I hear that baby crying, I like it. What a baby. What a beautiful baby."

He told the mother not to worry, indicating that he noticed she was nervously trying to quiet her child.

"Don't worry about it, you know?" Trump said. "It's young and beautiful and healthy, and that's what we want."

He went back to the subject of his remarks: China and trade.

But then, with the baby continuing to cry, Trump seemed to have a change of heart.

"Actually, I was only kidding, you can get the baby out of here," Trump said, gesturing like an umpire.

He added, "That's all right. Don't worry. I, I think she really believed me that I love having a baby crying while I'm speaking. That's OK. People don't understand. That's OK."

Twitter wasn't kind.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Meg Anderson
Meg Anderson is an assistant producer on NPR's investigations team. She helps shape the team's groundbreaking work for radio, digital and social platforms. She served as a producer on the Peabody Award-winning series Lost Mothers, which investigated the high rate of maternal mortality in the United States. She also contributes her own original reporting to the team, including the series Heat and Health in American Cities, which investigated the link between heat, health and poverty in cities across the country. That series won the National Press Foundation Innovative Storytelling Award and an honorable mention for the Philip Meyer Journalism Award. She also completed a fellowship as a local reporter for WAMU, the public radio station for Washington, D.C. Before joining the investigations team, she was an integral part of NPR's 2016 election team and also had brief stints on NPR's Morning Edition and the Education desk. Her roots are in the Midwest, where she graduated with a Master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.
See stories by Meg Anderson