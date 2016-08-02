© 2020 WFAE
Usain Bolt's Agent Says The 100-Meter Champ Has Never Run A Mile

Published August 2, 2016 at 6:25 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A body in motion tends to stay in motion. That's Newton's law, right? Well, it's not necessarily Jamaican six-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt's law. The world's fastest runner may display the ultimate in speed and motion when it comes to the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. But apparently, that's where Bolt draws the line when it comes to staying in motion. According to his press agent, Usain Bolt has never run a mile in his life. Anybody want to challenge him? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.