Usain Bolt's Agent Says The 100-Meter Champ Has Never Run A Mile

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A body in motion tends to stay in motion. That's Newton's law, right? Well, it's not necessarily Jamaican six-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt's law. The world's fastest runner may display the ultimate in speed and motion when it comes to the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. But apparently, that's where Bolt draws the line when it comes to staying in motion. According to his press agent, Usain Bolt has never run a mile in his life. Anybody want to challenge him? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.