Dutch Man's Online Love Match Turns Out To Be A Missed Connection

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the limits of online dating. A Dutch man met a Chinese woman and decided to fly to China to meet her. He expected her to greet him at the airport, but she did not, so he wandered the airport for 10 days. He's now safely home, but his journey made news.

A Chinese TV crew found the woman who insisted she thought he was joking about his trip, said she couldn't respond to his text messages because she was busy getting plastic surgery.