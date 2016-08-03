Hillary Clinton Hits Trump Over Outsourcing

Donald Trump boasts about the businesses he's built and that he would be the "greatest jobs president that God ever created." But Hillary Clinton is hitting him for making many of his products overseas and not in the U.S.

On Wednesday the Democratic nominee toured the Knotty Tie Co. in Denver, Colo., and invited her Republican rival to do the same to see where he might transfer some of his business.

"I really would like him to explain why he paid Chinese workers to make Trump ties," Clinton said, holding up one of his signature neck ties, "instead of deciding to make those ties right here in Colorado with a company like Knotty."

"It's not just his ties," Clinton continued. "Donald Trump makes his suits in Mexico, not Ohio, where he could; his furniture in Turkey, not Pennsylvania, where he could; his picture frames in India, not Wisconsin, where he could."

Clinton's campaign also released a TV ad Wednesday featuring Trump shrugging off the fact that many of his name-brand products were made overseas in a past interview with David Letterman.

If Trump is serious about "making America great again," he should start by making his products in America.https://t.co/1VVoUbgAn3 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 3, 2016

Trump has made the loss of manufacturing jobs a key part of his campaign, bemoaning outsourcing by companies like Carrier and Nabisco and threatening to impose tariffs on goods American companies produce overseas. Trump hopes that will mean putting in play states in the industrial Midwest.

