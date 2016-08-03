© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hillary Clinton Hits Trump Over Outsourcing

By Jessica Taylor
Published August 3, 2016 at 6:46 PM EDT
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton visits the Knotty Tie Company Wednesday in Denver, Colo.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton visits the Knotty Tie Company Wednesday in Denver, Colo.

Donald Trump boasts about the businesses he's built and that he would be the "greatest jobs president that God ever created." But Hillary Clinton is hitting him for making many of his products overseas and not in the U.S.

On Wednesday the Democratic nominee toured the Knotty Tie Co. in Denver, Colo., and invited her Republican rival to do the same to see where he might transfer some of his business.

"I really would like him to explain why he paid Chinese workers to make Trump ties," Clinton said, holding up one of his signature neck ties, "instead of deciding to make those ties right here in Colorado with a company like Knotty."

"It's not just his ties," Clinton continued. "Donald Trump makes his suits in Mexico, not Ohio, where he could; his furniture in Turkey, not Pennsylvania, where he could; his picture frames in India, not Wisconsin, where he could."

Clinton's campaign also released a TV ad Wednesday featuring Trump shrugging off the fact that many of his name-brand products were made overseas in a past interview with David Letterman.

Trump has made the loss of manufacturing jobs a key part of his campaign, bemoaning outsourcing by companies like Carrier and Nabisco and threatening to impose tariffs on goods American companies produce overseas. Trump hopes that will mean putting in play states in the industrial Midwest.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jessica Taylor
Jessica Taylor is a political reporter with NPR based in Washington, DC, covering elections and breaking news out of the White House and Congress. Her reporting can be heard and seen on a variety of NPR platforms, from on air to online. For more than a decade, she has reported on and analyzed House and Senate elections and is a contributing author to the 2020 edition of The Almanac of American Politicsand is a senior contributor to The Cook Political Report.
See stories by Jessica Taylor