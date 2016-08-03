© 2020 WFAE
Hong Kong Double-Dutchers Set A Record: 671.5 Jumps In 3 Minutes

Published August 3, 2016 at 5:59 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with news from the World Rope Skipping Championships in Sweden where Hong Kong's team set a new world record.

(SOUNDBITE OF ROPE SKIPPING)

MONTAGNE: That is the sound of the record for double Dutch being set - 671 jumps in three minutes, 3.7 jumps per second. Whoa. That would have made for some hyperspeed double-Dutch rhymes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition