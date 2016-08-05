Hacked Bitcoin Exchange Could Distribute Cost Among Users

A Hong-Kong bitcoin exchange that was hacked this week may distribute the losses among all of its users, according to a Bloomberg blog post today. Hackers stole about $68 million worth of bitcoin from the exchange, Bitfinex.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michael Regan of Bloomberg Gadfly about the hack.

Read Michael Regan’s Bloomberg Gadfly column about the hack.

Guest

Michael Regan, columnist for Bloomberg Gadfly. He tweets @Reganonymous.

