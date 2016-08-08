Storm-Triggered Mudslides Kill Dozens Of People In Mexico Over The Weekend

Heavy rains in southern Mexico caused multiple mudslides in the states of Puebla and Veracruz, reportedly killing at least 39 people.

Hurricane Earl had been downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it reached Mexico on Thursday, and dissipated by Saturday. But the remnants of the storm brought torrential rains that caused major damage over the weekend.

At least 28 people died in the mountains in the northern region of Puebla state, The Associated Press reports:

"In neighboring Veracruz state, 11 people lost their lives when mudslides hit the towns of Coscomatepec, Tequila and Huayacocotla, Gov. Javier Duarte said.

"The continuing heavy rain led officials to close a section of the main federal highway connecting Mexico City to the region. Federal transportation authorities said the area had received a month's worth of rain in 24 hours."

Meanwhile, in the Pacific, a major storm has formed and is bearing toward Baja California Sur.

Tropical Storm Javier is expected to become a hurricane within the next day, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It could hit the tip of Baja California by late Monday evening or early Tuesday.

A hurricane watch is in effect in the region, which includes the resort destination of Cabo.

