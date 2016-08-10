Freight Train Car Derails Into Bar Named, Wait For It, Derailed

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Say you own a bar in Charles City, Iowa, and you really like puns. People come to eat and drink, you know, get a little derailed. Good name, right? Until - yeah. Last night, according to Police Chief Hugh Anderson, an actual train car derailed into DeRailed. Not every day you get to say that, the chief said. No one was hurt, caused about $10,000 in damage. On the bar's Facebook page, one patron wrote, this is why I prefer to sit on the north side of the bar. It's MORNING EDITION Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.