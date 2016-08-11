Top Stories: Assange To Be Questioned; Russia Claims Ukrainian Terror Attack
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Despite Campaign Stumbles By Their Candidate, Trump Fans Remain Loyal.
-- Ecuador Says Swedish Prosecutors To Question Assange 'In The Coming Weeks'.
-- Russia Accuses Ukraine Of 'Terrorist' Attack In Crimea.
And here are more early headlines:
Clinton to Deliver Economic Speech In Michigan Today. ( Washington Post)
Canadian Police Kill Suspected ISIS Sympathizer In Ontario. ( CBC)
Germany To Review Security Proposals, Including Burka Ban. ( BBC)
Separate Wildfires Scorch Parts Of Portugal And France. ( AP)
National Elections Underway In Zambia. ( Al Jazeera)
Calif. Serial Killer Known As "Grim Sleeper" Receives Death Sentence. ( KNBC)
Okla., Native American Tribes Settle Water Dispute. ( Tulsa World)
2 Rare Pennies Sell For More Than $869,000 At Auction. ( Orange County Register)
